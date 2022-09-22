East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week: Whitehouse's Josh Green

Green scored six total touchdowns to put the Wildcats at 4-0 on the year.

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Last year, the Whitehouse Wildcats only had 2 total wins. But this year, there's a different mentality on a team that's started the year undefeated.

A big part of that 4-0 start is junior quarterback Josh Green and his stellar level of play.

"He studies a lot, gets with our offensive coordinator, and follows the gameplan," said Whitehouse head coach Kyle Westerberg.

Green tallied 373 passing yards and 5 passing touchdowns, as well as 40 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in a 53-28 win over Henderson.

When a quarterback can hurt the defense both through the air and on the ground, it makes him an incredibly valuable asset to the team. Coach Westerberg is proud of the combination of skill and leadership Green brings to the Wildcats.

"He's an exceptional competitor and a leader. He wants to strive for perfection every day," Westerberg said. "He's had a great year so far."

Green said following the game plan and staying focused remains a big part of every single week. He has a great relationship with his offensive coordinator, leading to solid performances on Friday nights.

"Just going through my reads is important," Green said. "Making sure to do my job, but not do too much. Just giving it to the playmakers."

Speaking of playmakers, Green was quick to give all credit to his teammates, who he had high praise for. Running back Mikevic Hall had 145 rushing yards and a touchdown. Wide receivers Jermod McCoy, DeCarlton Wilson, and Braylen Jackson all had over 100 yards receiving plus 5 combined touchdowns.

Green said hat those playmakers are the guys that help make him look good every day. Green emphasized that he couldn't put up his stats without his teammates.

"My job isn't to do everything. My job is to get it out and just let them do their thing," Green said. "I know it looked good on my half, but it's not me. It's them out there making plays."