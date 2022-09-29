East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week: Grace Community's Jamarion Johnson

Johnson's 4 touchdown night on the ground helped the Cougars improve to 5-0 on the year.

TYLER, Texas — Jamarion Johnson's night started off with a touchdown on the goal line to give the Grace Community Cougars an early lead. But he wouldn't stop there. He put together a career night, tallying up four total touchdowns on the ground in a big 40-21 win over the Spring Hill Panthers.

"The first thing we knew is that we had to dominate and put it on them first," Johnson said. "We also just had to stay concentrated, we knew it was going to be a tough game."

The game was full of physical plays and momentum swings. But every time it seemed that Spring Hill was getting back into the game, it was another big run by Johnson that silenced the away crowd.

The running back was quick to smile about his big performance. But he was just as quick to give all credit to his offensive linemen and teammates that created space and allowed him to have so much success.

"Honestly, it felt great. But I knew I couldn't do it without my teammates and linemen," Johnson said. "Just being out there with them helping me, I knew it was going to be a big night."

Head Coach Tim Russell had all the praise in the world for his running back and his success to help lead the Grace Cougars to a 5-0 start into their bye week. He knows that executing the game plan and maintaining focus is going to be key to keep winning. And he knows that Johnson will continue to do so, and the big games will keep coming.

He also praised the leadership abilities Johnson possesses. Having a player that can fill the stat sheet is one thing. But having a guy like Jamarion who can also be a leader and a player others on the team look up to is even more valuable.