East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week: Tyler Legacy's Noe Robles

The program's all-time leading scorer helped lead the Red Raiders to the third round of the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

TYLER, Texas — Two years in a row, Tyler Legacy boys soccer team suffered a heartbreaking loss in the second round of the playoffs. This year, they were determined to get over that obstacle.

Thanks to their senior leader Noe Robles, the team took down Dallas Skyline 3 to 2 in a hard-fought game to move on to the regional quarterfinals for the first time in over ten years.

"I thought the game went well, we never gave up. We were actually down most of the game," Robles said. "But we never gave up. We kept our focus and waited until the end of the game, and we won."

Robles put on a show on Tuesday night's game, tallying one goal and two assists. It was easy to tell the senior was a difference maker all over the field per usual.

However, Robles made sure to show some appreciation for his teammates. In fact, he said that none of this success would be possible without them.

"My team means a lot to me, especially this year. It's a great team and I love every single one of those guys out there," Robles said. "Both outside of the field and on the field. Good people, I love them all."

Fellow senior Nathan Eidam scored the game winning goal against Dallas Skyline off a beautiful assist by Robles.

Eidam knows that performances will have to continue for the Red Raiders to continue their playoff success. But if they keep up the way they've been playing all year, he thinks they'll be in great position to do so.

"We have to continue to keep playing hard, keep the possession," Eidam said. "When we do that, when we stick to that, we're always successful."