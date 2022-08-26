x
Under The Lights

UNDER THE LIGHTS: Center gets by Tatum 44-42 in 4 overtimes

TATUM, Texas — The Center Roughriders went head-to-head with the Tatum Eagles in the first week of the 2022 Texas high school season.

The Roughriders came away with the win, defeating the Eagles, 44-42.

