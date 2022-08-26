x
Under The Lights

UNDER THE LIGHTS: Marshall beats Tyler High 40-29

For more East Texas high school football action, visit https://www.cbs19.tv/under-the-lights.

MARSHALL, Texas — The Tyler Lions went head-to-head with the Marshall Mavericks in the first week of the 2022 Texas high school season.

The Mavericks came away with the win, defeating the Lions, 40-29.

