WHITEHOUSE, Texas — A day after winning the ESPY for Best NFL Player, Patrick Mahomes gave back to the students of his alma mater in a big way.

Mahomes donated Adidas shoes to Whitehouse ISD students through his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation. Mahomes' brother, Jackson, was on hand to help give out the shoes.

According to the district, Mahomes consistently gives back to the Whitehouse community.

There were several students present at the event who were overjoyed to receive the gear from their hometown hero.