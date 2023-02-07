Henderson High School alumnus returns to become head football coach

Starting Monday, Clay Baker returns to his alma mater to become a full time coach for the high school football team.

Henderson ISD announced a new head football coach for Henderson High School at a special board meeting Tuesday.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be back in Henderson,” Baker said. “I think everyone in this profession dreams of an opportunity to be a part of the program they came from. Henderson’s helped shape me into the person I’ve become and I’m so excited to be here.”

Baker graduated from Henderson in 2004 and went on to receive a bachelor's degree from the University of California at Pennsylvania. He also has a master’s degree from Grand Canyon University.

Baker played baseball in college and professionally then returned to East Texas to work with students. He coached in Carlisle ISD for 15 years, serving as a had football coach since 2018 where he built an overall record of 43-17 during his tenure.