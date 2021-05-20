TJC has 9 Apache Baseball players sign NLIs to play at the next level

TYLER, Texas — As the Tyler Junior College Apache baseball team waits to see if they will receive an at-large bid to the 2021 NJCAA National Tournament, they took a moment Wednesday to honor nine players who will be moving on following the season.
The following players have signed their National Letters of Intent to continue their collegian baseball career at a 4-year college or university:
- Adam Davis- Lamar Univ.
- Cooper Rawls- Louisiana Lafayette
- Zach Williams- Lamar Univ.
- Warren Sammons- Mary Hardin Baylor
- Tyler Linneweber- TX A&M Corpus Christi
- Miguel Vega- Northwestern State Univ.
- Heath Hood- Louisiana Lafayette
- Jacob Johnson- Southeastern Univ.
- Mark Alvarado- TX A&M International