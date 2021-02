The Tyler Junior College men's basketball capture their third straight victory over No. 16 Navarro, 54-49.

The Apaches handed Navarro their third straight loss. Meanwhile, Mike Marquis and his team won their third straight game.

Former All Saints’ Scottie Turner lead the way in scoring with 14 points. Jestin Porter and Mason Matthews recorded 10 points apiece.