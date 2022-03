This year she reached the milestone of 500 career wins and she also led the Apache Ladies to the NJCAA Division I national championship.

TYLER, Texas — It has been quite a season for Trenia Tillis Hoard, Tyler Junior College's women's basketball coach.

Not only did she reach the milestone of 500 career wins, but she also led the Apache Ladies to the NJCAA Division I national championship.

One of her favorite saying when coaching her team is, “We just need a pound cake with no icing.” She likes nothing fancy, just the basics.