Roughnecks flex their defensive muscle as they take down Troup 56-30

It wasn't pretty, a defensive struggle early, but the White Oak Roughnecks are on to the area round.

WHITE OAK, Texas — There wasn't a single point scored in this game until there was 4:16 left in the first quarter of this first round match-up between White Oak and Troup Tuesday night, but that's exactly how the Roughnecks like it.

A defensive struggle early, followed by excellent ball movement was the winning recipe Tuesday up in Winona.