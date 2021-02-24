Roughnecks flex their defensive muscle as they take down Troup 56-30

WHITE OAK, Texas — There wasn't a single point scored in this game until there was 4:16 left in the first quarter of this first round match-up between White Oak and Troup Tuesday night, but that's exactly how the Roughnecks like it.
A defensive struggle early, followed by excellent ball movement was the winning recipe Tuesday up in Winona.
Two juniors led the way for White Oak. Gunner Solis and Brian Williams hit two early three-pointers for the Roughnecks, and after White Oak built an early lead, they locked down defensively and now have themselves a date with New Boston in the area round.