DPS confirmed a car and motorcycle were involved in a crash on State Highway 155 South and County Road 196.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Officials said a motorcyclist was killed after a wreck involving a car in Smith County Friday afternoon.

The Texas Department of Safety confirmed a car and motorcycle were involved in a crash on State Highway 155 South and County Road 196.

DPS said the motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.