TRAFFIC: Portion of Loop 287 in Lufkin closed due to crash

No injuries have been reported regarding this crash. The LPD is asking that drivers use caution and to expect delays, but to avoid the area if possible.

Example video title will go here for this video

LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department has shut down the northbound section of Loop 287 due to a crash.

On Friday morning, an 18-wheeler partially slid off the road on the 69 South overpass. This has resulted in the northbound part of Loop 287 being closed.

Additionally, the northbound ramp in front of Cafe Del Rio is currently blocked off.

No injuries have been reported regarding this crash. The LPD is asking that drivers use caution and to expect delays, but to avoid the area if possible.