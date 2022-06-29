Keeping our four-legged friends safe from the fireworks

Fourth of July fireworks may be fun for us but for our pets, the sounds of fireworks in the air can put them in a “ruff” situation.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Fourth of July is a time to celebrate America’s birthday with friends, food, and of course fireworks! But sometimes, our four-legged friends can get overseen in the fun, putting them in a “pawful” mood.

"When that one firework’s going to go off. It triggers your dog to be like, 'Oh my gosh, what's going on,'" said Chris Kemper, animal services manager for the City of Longview.



To keep our pets safe, the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center recommends keeping them inside.

"Find a secure place that you can put them so that if they do get scared, they're not going to run off," Kemper said. "Give them a blanket, do they have a favorite blanket, make sure it's clean, make sure it's in the doghouse with them, it's in the crate with them, and give them something to chew on [since it] relieves anxiety."

The Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center said it's important to get your pets microchipped year-round and not just around the Fourth of July.

"Everyone should invest in making sure your dog has the tools to get home if it ever gets lost," Kemper said. "And it doesn't matter if it's fireworks, or if the person mowing your yard accidentally leaves the gate unhinged. You should always make sure you're taking those steps because an animal that comes in here with a microchip or a current tag, we get home 90% of the time."

The Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center is offering 10 dollar microchipping now through Saturday.

"Leading up to the fourth we're going to do $10 microchips, which is half price. So for $10, you get a permanent identification on your animal [if] anyone scans it, they can call you immediately [and] they can get your animal home," Kemper said.

But if your pet does happen to run away, you should contact your local animal shelter, vet clinic, or even get the word out on social media.

"That's whether it's here, whether it's anywhere, [or] calling the shelter in your local animal control agencies. [It's] the first thing you can do, because that's who is most likely going to come in contact with you," Kemper said.