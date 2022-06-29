Smith County officials urging firework safety

Extra safety necessary in handling fireworks in dry conditions.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Smith County is experiencing a below-average level of rainfall for the year, creating extra dry conditions as a result.

With Independence Day weekend coming up, officials are urging people to practice safety with fireworks to prevent fires or bodily injury to others.

Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks emphasizes the danger of fireworks. While he says people can still have fun, practicing safety measures can make a huge difference.

"Misuse, not using a firework the way it's supposed to be used. We see that quite a bit," Brooks said. "Not only with fires, but with injuries. Fireworks can be very dangerous if they're not used correctly."

Smith County is not under a burn ban yet, but the fire danger remains elevated. As a result, the City of Tyler's fireworks celebration will still go on on Monday evening at Lindsey Park. However, they will have fire crews on the scene for extra safety measures.

"You'll see fire departments out there, they're usually there," Brooks said. "They'll have fire crews that are ready to response in case of a spot fire or there."

During the holiday weekend, Brooks said it's important to stay alert and be safe. Being mindful of fireworks safety can truly help in keeping everyone safe.