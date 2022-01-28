Road work will result in lane closures in Trinity County

There will be signs alerting drivers of the work zones and to decrease speed. Those traveling through these areas should expect delays

LUFKIN, Texas — Those traveling on SH 94 and FM 356 in Trinity County should expect delays with single lanes of travel on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday of next week.

On Monday, crews will begin working on the drainage issues on FM 356. This will require a pilot car to lead traffic throughout the two-lane work zone.

Construction crews will begin to repair edges on the roadway on SH 94 on Tuesday, east of Apple Springs in Trinity County. The roadway will be narrowed to a single lane on both Tuesday and Thursday, where a pilot car will be guiding traffic throughout the work zone.

“These roadways are busy roadways with no shoulders,” said Rhonda Oaks, public information officer. “We want motorists to reduce speed and stay alert as our crews work close to moving traffic. There will be some delays, but a pilot car will guide a single lane of traffic safely through these work zones.”

There will be signs alerting drivers of the work zones and to decrease speed. Those traveling through these areas should expect delays.