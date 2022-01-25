City of Longview installs temporary lights at intersection of McCann, George Richey

LONGVIEW, Texas — Crews are completing work on the installation of temporary lights at the intersection of McCann and George Richey Roads in Longview.

Once complete, the lights will flash for about a week and then become fully operational. During that week, traffic on McCann Rd. will see a blinking red light signaling to stop. Meanwhile, traffic on George Richey Rd. will see a blinking yellow light signaling to continue with caution.