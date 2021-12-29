TxDOT brings campaign to Tyler to promote sober driving just ahead of New Year's Eve

Jeff Williford, public information officer for TxDOT's Tyler District, said in 2020 in Texas, there were 23,000 DUI-related crashes, including 963 that were fatal.

TYLER, Texas — People headed into Broadway Square Mall in Tyler on Wednesday afternoon had the chance to have a hands-on lesson about the importance of not drinking and driving.

The Texas Department of Transportation's traveling video exhibit featuring a driving simulator that shows how impaired a person is after consuming alcohol came to the mall as a part of its "Drive Sober. No Regrets." initiative.

Reneé Darnell was one of several people headed into the mall that participated in the drunken driving simulator. She said she's always cautious when it comes to drinking alcohol and going out.

"If I'm the one driving, I don't drink at all. If I'm not driving, I just have one (drink)," Darnell said. "I'm just very careful."

For New Year's Eve, she said her family often just stays at home. She suggested those who are too impaired to drive should call a taxi.

Jeff Williford, public information officer for TxDOT's Tyler District, said in 2020 across Texas, there were 23,000 DUI-related crashes, including 963 that were fatal.

"We always say one death is too many," Williford said. "Drunk driving is preventable."

In the Tyler District, which includes eight East Texas counties, there were 63 DUI-related crashes, including six people who died, he said.

The district contains Smith, Anderson, Gregg, Rusk, Wood, Cherokee, Henderson and Van Zandt counties.