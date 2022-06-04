Tree companies cut down large trees ahead of severe weather

“Of course, we want to always watch out for safety and we don’t want to lose electricity and we don’t want our neighbors to lose electricity so we just try our best

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Another round of severe weather is heading toward the East Texas region with conditions at an Enhanced level 3 risk.

With the increased risk, conditions can range from heavy rains to strong winds causing moderate to severe damage. Tree companies, like Arbor Tex Tree Service, have been cutting down 20' to 50'-tall trees across the area ahead of the severe weather.

The Douglas family has had a 40' tree standing in their yard for more than two decades. They finally decided it was time the chop it down.

“It's definitely a bit of a relief for sure, especially with the new line of storms coming through,” said Mona Douglas. “It does have branches extending over the power lines in the driveway and we always get concerned about losing electricity from branches falling.”

With winds expected to reach 70MPH, the impact can cause large trees and tree branches to fall. This can result in large amounts of damage throughout residential properties.

For the Douglas family, their main priority is keeping their home safe from stray tree limbs.

“Of course, we want to always watch out for safety and we don’t want to lose electricity and we don’t want our neighbors to lose electricity so we just try our best to keep them maintained.”