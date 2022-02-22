40th annual Rose City Chili Cookoff to benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above from March 2020.
Those who want to put their best chili recipes to the test of a competition or just want to taste lots of homemade chili will want to mark their calendars for the 40th annual Rose City Chili Pod Cookoff on Saturday, March 5.
“Our CASI (Chili Appreciation Society International) mission statement is cooking chili for charity and fun,” said CASI Rose City Pod Organizer Pamela Daniels. “All the proceeds from the CASI-sanctioned chili cookoff must benefit a local charity or their affiliates.”
All proceeds of this year's cookoff will benefit the Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Read more from our CBS19 paper partner, Tyler Morning Telegraph.