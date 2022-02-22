x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

40th annual Rose City Chili Cookoff to benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children

On March 5th the best chili recipes will be put to the test.

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above from March 2020. 

Those who want to put their best chili recipes to the test of a competition or just want to taste lots of homemade chili will want to mark their calendars for the 40th annual Rose City Chili Pod Cookoff on Saturday, March 5.

“Our CASI (Chili Appreciation Society International) mission statement is cooking chili for charity and fun,” said CASI Rose City Pod Organizer Pamela Daniels. “All the proceeds from the CASI-sanctioned chili cookoff must benefit a local charity or their affiliates.”

All proceeds of this year's cookoff will benefit the Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Read more from our CBS19 paper partner, Tyler Morning Telegraph.

RELATED: Beloved East Texas sportswriter to host 4th annual 'Big Daddy Birthday Walk'

RELATED: Gallery Main Street's first exhibit of 2022: "The Rivers of My Memory" and the artist behind the collection

In Other News

The Difference Between a Hot Cocoa and a Hot Chocolate