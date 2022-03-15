Camp Gilmont in Gilmer showcases offerings during open house

Families tried traditional camp activities, such as swimming, canoeing, paddle boarding, hiking, arts and crafts as well as ziplining, archery, and many more.

GILMER, Texas — Children and adults alike descended Saturday upon Camp Gilmont in Gilmer for a day of hiking, canoeing, picnics, axe throwing and more during the camp’s second annual open house.

“We decided to have an open house because we have a lot to offer out here at Camp Gilmont,” said Executive Director Jennifer Rigoulot. “We have been open for 82 years, and a lot of people in the surrounding community don’t know we are here and all that we have to offer.”

Longview’s Jonathan Anderson explored the camps offerings Saturday with his 8-year-old son, August, who attended the camp’s Great Gluten Escape program last summer, and his 7-year-old daughter, Natalie, who plans to attend the same program this summer but wanted to visit the grounds before doing so.