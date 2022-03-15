Camp Gilmont in Gilmer showcases offerings during open house

GILMER, Texas — Children and adults alike descended Saturday upon Camp Gilmont in Gilmer for a day of hiking, canoeing, picnics, axe throwing and more during the camp’s second annual open house.
“We decided to have an open house because we have a lot to offer out here at Camp Gilmont,” said Executive Director Jennifer Rigoulot. “We have been open for 82 years, and a lot of people in the surrounding community don’t know we are here and all that we have to offer.”
Longview’s Jonathan Anderson explored the camps offerings Saturday with his 8-year-old son, August, who attended the camp’s Great Gluten Escape program last summer, and his 7-year-old daughter, Natalie, who plans to attend the same program this summer but wanted to visit the grounds before doing so.
