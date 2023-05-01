Tyler Animal Services waive adoption fees in exchange for pet food in May

The standard dog adoption fee is $120, and $80 for cats but will be waived all month long.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above originally aired in 2019.

The Tyler Animal Services is waiving all adoption fees for their animals in exchange for dog or cat food during the month of May.

According to the City of Tyler, the Community Pet Food Bank is in need of pet food.

Tyler Animal Services said they will waive all adoption fees for at least three donated bags of dog or cat food of any size.

Since 2015, the Pet Food Bank has provided a safety net for people who struggle to afford food for their pets, so they can continue to keep their pets at home.

The Texas Animal Control said at times, many people surrender a pet due to a short-term financial hurdle.

Over the years, the Pet Food Bank has provided 30,000 pounds of food and litter.

All donated items go back into the community and are not used by the animals kept at the shelter.

The standard dog adoption fee is $120, and $80 for cats but will be waived all month long. All animals adopted from Tyler Animal Services are spayed/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.

If you would like to adopt, see all pets available for adoption and submit an application on the Tyler Animal Services webpage.