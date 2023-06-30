Smith County Animal Shelter offering free microchipping to help reduce overcapacity limit

Smith County Animal Control supervisor Amber Greene said in her 13 years working with the shelter, the population of dogs is the highest she's seen.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Almost every animal shelter goes through a period where it gets overpopulated with animals up for adoption.

The Smith County Animal Control Shelter have reached their overcapacity limit with dogs and are offering free microshipping in July.

"This year has been one of the highest," Greene said. "I currently have 66 dogs in here. My capacity is 48. So of course, where over capacity."

The shelter plans to offer free microchipping to pet owners in July to help lessen the load.

"July is lost pet Prevention Month and so we're offering free microchipping for the entire month of July," Greene said. "So that when we do go pick up some of these animals that are running loose, we can get them back home instead of coming here to shelter."

The free microchipping is open to anyone who comes to the shelter.

"They don't have to be a citizen of Smith County, they can live anywhere and they can come in," Greene said. "We do ask that if it is a cat, rabbit, or ferret to bring it in a carrier."

The shelter is currently waiving adoption fees for anyone looking to adopt a dog at the animal shelter.