2 YEARS LATER: Loved ones still searching for missing Gregg County woman

"Not having any answers is the hardest thing to deal with."

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Family members are still searching for a Gregg County woman who went missing two years ago.

Rosemary Rodriguez was reported missing on Oct. 8, 2019. She was last seen leaving her boyfriend's house in the Mt. Pisgah area near Kilgore on Monday, Oct. 7, around 6:45 p.m.

As time continues, Rosemary's daughters receive fewer phone calls from the Gregg County Sheriff Office.

Frances Rodriguez says the lack of communication is "crazy, emotional and frustrating".

Last month the daughters were informed police planned to look in the Sabine River, but no new leads came in.

Daughters Frances Rodriguez and Lita Walker believe criminal activity was involved.

The Gabby Petito case brought back "old emotions and feelings" for Frances who wishes her mother received the same attention. Walker says she's happy Petito's family got the answers they needed and hopes one day her family will too.

"Not having any answers is the hardest thing to deal with" said Walker, but Petito's case instilled hope for her.

Walker says her mother would want them to continue living their life, that "it's okay to be happy" but sometimes she feels guilty.

Frances and Lita still want their mother to be found,

"If she's deceased she deserves to be put to rest," Frances said.