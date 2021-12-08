Witness: High potential for violence in 2017 confrontation led to Tyler man's death

An alleged prank phone call led to confrontation between Reynolds and Carpenter.

TYLER, Texas — The person who drove Martin Wesley Reynolds Jr. to confront a 19-year-old Tyler man he is accused of shooting to death in 2017, said Tuesday in court he knew the potential for violence was high.

Reynolds, 25, of Whitehouse, is charged with murder in connection with the Nov. 5, 2017, death of Andrew Carpenter. He has been in the Smith County Jail since that day on a $750,000 bond.

Police documents state Reynolds and Carpenter argued on the phone in the early morning hours of Nov. 5, and Carpenter said if Reynolds showed up at a mutual friend’s residence on Deerwood Drive in Tyler, he would put a gun to Reynolds’ head.

Nathan Ryan Garcia drove Reynolds from Whitehouse, where they were at a party, to Deerwood Drive to confront Carpenter, and Colton Wade Tate gave Reynolds a pistol, the arrest affidavit read.