Winners announced in Azalea District Trail of Lights decorating contest

Admire these winning homes, as well as the many other homes that are beautifully decorated in Tyler this holiday season through New Year’s Eve.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above not related to story, aired Dec.15, 2022.

Winners of the Azalea District Trail of Lights decorating contest have been announced.

According to Visit Tyler, this event brings joy to the community and visitors alike and homeowners are a huge part of making it all possible. The group thanked all homeowners who participated in the Trail of Lights by decorating their homes for the holidays.

The trail is lit up from early December through New Year’s Eve and community members and visitors alike are invited to drive, walk or enjoy a carriage ride through the historic district for a holiday outing.