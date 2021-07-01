Local kids shop with police and first responders for annual Blue Santa shopping spree

11-year old Christopher Mumphrey burst into tears with excitement when his mom told him he was going to shop with Santa and police officers.

TYLER, Texas — When his mom told him on Tuesday evening he was going to shop with Santa and police officers, 11-year-old Christopher Mumphrey burst into tears with excitement.

He was overwhelmed to see the officers and shop for presents at the annual Blue Santa shopping spree at Walmart in Tyler. He rated the fun a 10-out-of-10 experience and said his favorite part was picking out his own gifts.

Christopher selected Hot Wheels cars, a scooter, Takis chips, an aquarium for crystals and an ugly sweater.

His mom, Tyisha Jiles of Troup, said it was a gift from God that kids can walk around with first responders and Santa picking out gifts in Walmart.