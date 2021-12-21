Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run wreck north of Tyler

TYLER, Texas — A pedestrian standing in the road late Monday night was killed after she was struck by a vehicle on State Highway 110.

Patricia G. Radican, 69, of Gun Barrel City, was hit by an unknown vehicle driving northbound on Highway 110 North in Smith County just before 10 p.m. The driver of the vehicle left the scene and was last seen headed north on Highway 110, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.