Salvation Army, Chick-Fil-A join forces on Giving Tuesday

The Smith County Sheriff's department volunteered at Chick-Fil-A on South Broadway to help the Salvation Army.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is known as "Giving Tuesday." It’s a global movement that encourages people to do good in their communities.

The Salvation Army is no stranger to doing good. They’ve joined forces with Chick-Fil-A and the Smith County Sheriff's Office to host a competition and spread some holiday generosity.

The competition is a Red Kettle donation challenge with other first responders in the area to see which department can raise the most funds.

The prize? Bragging rights, a trophy and a free meal from Chick-Fil-A.

Jimmy Jackson, the chief deputy with the Smith County Sheriff's Office said, “the sheriff’s office is excited to participate and help the Salvation Army do good work in our community.”

Along with some friendly competition, these sheriffs are helping the Salvation Army in one of their most critical times of need.

“So many people who may have been contributors or donors to the Salvation Army are now standing in lines outside our doors for help. It’s rough. Really rough," Cindy Bell, director of development, said.

Things don’t have to stay “rough.” The Salvation Army is so optimistic about their donations that they’ve raised their goal to $270,000 this bell ringing season.