Business

Latina-owned business brings memorable picnic experiences to East Texas residents

TYLER, Texas — Tyler residents Isabel Rodriguez and Lucy Marimon are a cousin duo who have combined their creativity and are using their form of therapy to create unique experiences for East Texas residents.

Oneseventeen is a luxury picnic business that creates unforgettable days for baby showers, proposals, birthdays, anniversaries and romantic dates.

“We're making someone happy just by the talent that God has given us. Everyone has a talent, and our talent we believe it's this decorating and just making it beautiful for that birthday girl or that engagement, where they will not forget this for sure,” Marimon said.

