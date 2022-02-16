Kilgore girls make gift bags for Women's Center of East Texas

Allstate Insurance office in Kilgore celebrated the young girls who are making a difference in the lives of East Texans.

KILGORE, Texas — A celebration was held Friday at Melissa Azzam’s Allstate Insurance office in Kilgore to thank two young girls who are making a difference in the lives of East Texans.

Nevaeh Lander, 10, Aubrey LaDuke, 9, and Aubrey's grandmother, Lula Harris, came to the office Friday afternoon with specially prepared gift bags filled with items to help clients at the Women’s Center of East Texas. The center provides safe haven, crisis intervention and support services to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking in Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Panola, Rusk and Upshur counties, according to the organization's website.

“My mom found your website on Facebook and saw that you have some people you wanted to be able to help, so we thought we would help,” Nevaeh told Azzam, representatives from the shelter and others who had gathered to congratulate her hard work and charity.