5th grade retreat returns to Camp Tyler after 2 years

The pandemic put one camp program on ice but with the help of some determined parents, it's back.

TYLER, Texas — Camp Tyler is a right of passage for rising sixth graders. When they touch down on the fields, it's a sign they're starting a new chapter- middle school.

"I'm excited because there's going to be harder classes," said Zachary Chisholm, fifth grade student at Jack Elementary.

He cheekily added the classes he's taking now are too easy for him.

"That's really the whole purpose of us coming together. I want them to bond before they go to middle school," said April Box, the Tyler mom who pulled the retreat back on it's feet with lots of help.

She did this because she knows how it can change a young kid's life. One former camper used to sleep in her mom's car. Camp made her feel at home.

"It was also her first time ever sleeping in bed alone and hearing laughter before she went to bed and also eating a meal before going to bed," Box said.

Megan Clark went to this camp as fifth grader herself 20 years ago.

"We did the campfires. We got to cook our own food. It was really neat," Clark said.

Now, it's her fifth grade son's turn.

Most of the kids came from Jack Elementary and none of them got turned away. If money was an issue, Box was determined to figure it out.