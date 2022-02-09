Babygarten at Longview library helps toddlers develop, interact with other children

A story time program that exposes children to music, books and learning

A chorus of moos, quacks and bleats filled the Moeschle Room of the Longview Public Library on Tuesday as parents and toddlers took part in Babygarten Story Time.

Babygarten, for children up to age 2, is held 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays. The program includes singing, nursery rhymes, a short story and playtime.

Children's Librarian Terri Nalls and Library Assistant Adam Martin led the group of children and parents in various songs Tuesday such as "Hokey Pokey" and "Wheels on the Bus." Children wiggled along to the songs and did their best to participate before getting distracted.