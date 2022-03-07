Local East Texas women make handmade Ukraine flags to honor country and roots

“To honor my ancestors, but also honor these people who are fighting an incredible fight and to honor the strength and resilience of an entire nation.”

TYLER, Texas — The Russian and Ukraine war continues to intensify leading more Ukrainians to flee their country.

With the devastation happening overseas, community support continues to pour into the country. Many people showed their support through donations, public service, handmade work and a variety of other ways.

Raynie Castaneda is a local human rights activist who just found out this year that she’s part Ukrainian through a DNA test.

“I found that out about three weeks before I knew about the crisis that was happening,” Castaneda said. “I thought that I would have more time to really learn about those roots, because I really, really love and respect my ancestors.”

For the first time, Castaneda is making handmade flags in support of her country and roots.

“The flag reminds me of blue skies over sunflowers, when I'm making these flags, all I can think about is this is the very least I can do,” Castaneda said. “To honor my ancestors, but also honor these people who are fighting an incredible fight and to honor the strength and resilience of an entire nation.”

A nation going through turmoil, Raynie hopes her flags educate and influence people to give more to a country in desperate need.

“I don't want anybody to hand me money for these flags. I want them to show me that they donated to a humanitarian effort,” Castaneda said. “By supporting them in whatever way you can, that's genuinely all I want is just for people to care.”

She says be extending that care is more than just waving a flag.

“It's about acting on solidarity and making it a point to know about what is going on and to make even the smallest difference that you can.”