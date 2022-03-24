Suddenlink to host 'Say Yes to the Prom' dress event this Saturday

Suddenlink, Macy's, Discovery Inc., and TLC partnered together to provide high school students free prom dresses.

TYLER, Texas — Suddenlink will host a 'Say Yes to the Prom' event this Saturday, March 26 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at their local store on 4949 South Broadway.

Suddenlink has partnered with TLC, Macy's, and Discovery, Inc. to provide students with a mirror experience of TLC's hit show, 'Say Yes to the Dress.'

"Suddenlink has partnered with Discovery Network in the past for 'Say Yes to the Dress' event as well as other events," Keri Clark, Suddenlink Retail Manager said. "It's just a wonderful partnership and opportunity for Suddenlink to be able to partner with others to bring this fun experience to our community and customers."

The full prom experience provides students with hundreds of dresses to choose from all provided by Macy's. There is also a dressing room area, photo backdrop, a red carpet, and much more.

"I really enjoyed coming to pick up my prom dress. It was really fun and easy to find," Adrianna Mendoza, Tyler High School student said.

Dresses will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last. Students are eligible for one dress each, and they will need to show their Student ID.