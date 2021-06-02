4 arrested in connection to robberies in Marshall

The robberies occurred in the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 25.

MARSHALL, Texas — The Marshall Police Department has arrested four people in connection with back-to-back robberies in the area.

According to police, the first incident was reported at 12:30 a.m. in the 1000 block on Louisiana Street and the victims reported that two armed males wearing masks had pistol whipped them and taken their cell phones and wallets.

The victims stated that the males were driving a newer model black Chevrolet Malibu.

Police received a shots fired call 25 minutes later located in the 1000 block of East Rusk Street.

According to police, when officers arrived on scene, they made contact with a witness that stated people had been shooting at each other and running down the street.

While on scene, a complainant arrived at the Marshall Police Department and stated that she had been giving a friend a ride and that they had stopped at an intersection when two male subjects wearing masks had rushed the vehicle demanding money and the truck.

The woman then stated that she had seen the males get out of a black four door with Colorado license plates.

According to police, the woman stated when one of the males chambered a round in a pistol and pointed it at her daughter, she then chambered a round in her pistol and fired one round at the male holding a gun on her daughter and the other male began pistol whipping her male passenger.

Another robbery was reported at 8:33 a.m. the same day in the 1000 block of Poplar Street in the vicinity where the first robbery occurred.

That incident also involved a black Chevrolet Malibu with Colorado plates.

The driver of the vehicle was interviewed by detectives and admitted to being present for both robberies, according to police.

He then named three other people who were involved and said that the male had a gunshot wound to his arm that happened during the second robbery.

The four individuals were each charged with engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (aggravated robbery) which is a felony of the first degree:

Justin Marable, 31, of Marshall

Justin McCoy, 23, of Marshall

Jessica Marable, 34, of Marshall

Alize Champion, 21, of Longview