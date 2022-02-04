40 year prison sentence for child pornography for Diana man

LONGVIEW, Texas — A 44-year-old Diana man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for possession with intent to promote child pornography.

Kenneth Jack Bellomy Jr. admitted to having child pornography and entered into a plea agreement, according to a statement released Wednesday by Harrison County District Attorney Reid McCain.

According to McCain, investigators from Collin County in December 2020 told the Texas Department of Public Safety criminal investigation division in Tyler about a potential case involving child pornography. Subpoenas in the case led to identifying information to connect the IP address used to download the images and videos to Bellomy, the statement said.