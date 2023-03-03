East Texan found with over 100 grams of meth sentenced to 45 years in Cherokee County

Micah Staley had already been convicted of two felonies, according to Cherokee County officials.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man was sentenced to 45 years for trying to deliver drugs in Cherokee County Wednesday.

The 2nd Judicial District Court of Cherokee County found Micah Staley guilty of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (first degree felony.)

A Jacksonville Police Department Michael Torres was conducting an arrest warrant with his K9 Rambo, when they found 107 grams of methamphetamine, heroine, marijuana, and methadone inside Staley's vehicle. He confessed to selling drugs when he was arrested.