According to the Kilgore Police Department, James Butler III was taken into custody without incident.

According to the Kilgore Police Department, James Butler II was taken into custody after police received a tip from a concerned citizen.

Butler has been taken to jail where he awaits pending arraignment by a judge.

Butler was originally arrested on multiple felony warrants before escaping custody.