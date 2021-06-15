MANHUNT UNDERWAY: Kilgore police searching for man who escaped custody

If you know of James Butler's whereabouts, please contact the KPD at (903) 983-1559 and press 1.

KILGORE, Texas — An East Texas man is the subject of a manhunt in Kilgore.

According to the Kilgore Police Department, James Collie Butler III, 30, was arrested overnight following a traffic stop at the intersection of Green Hills Dr. and Higginbotham Rd. for multiple felony warrants.

Police say Butler managed to slip his handcuffs to the front and run away.

Officers searched the area with a K9 and drone. The KPD requested the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) K9 bloodhound team to assist in the search. Officials are still working in the general area to locate the suspect.

The KPD says Butler stands 5'10 and weighs approximately 175 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a white Polo shirt, jeans and black shoes. He is believed to still be handcuffed.

As of 6:15 a.m., on Tuesday, the KPD says they are searching the area of Creekside Trail near Meadowbrook Park, between Houston St. and Stone Rd. They believe Butler was in the area at some point overnight. Residents are asked to avoid the area at this time.