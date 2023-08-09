x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police investigate shooting that killed man in Longview

According to the Longview Police Department, officers arrived on the scene of a domestic disturbance at a residence located in the 100 block of Houston Street.

More Videos

LONGVIEW, Texas — Officials are investigating the death of man after responding to a shooting in Longview Tuesday night.

According to the Longview Police Department, officers arrived on the scene of a domestic disturbance at a residence located in the 100 block of Houston Street.

Officers found 22-year-old Keilan Jones with gunshot wounds. Officers said they performed CPR until EMS arrived to take  Jones to a local hospital. He later died from life-threatening injuries, police said. 

Police have identified the other person involved. The investigation is ongoing.

Any information regarding this case, contact the Longview Police at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP (7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out