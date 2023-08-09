Police investigate shooting that killed man in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — Officials are investigating the death of man after responding to a shooting in Longview Tuesday night.
According to the Longview Police Department, officers arrived on the scene of a domestic disturbance at a residence located in the 100 block of Houston Street.
Officers found 22-year-old Keilan Jones with gunshot wounds. Officers said they performed CPR until EMS arrived to take Jones to a local hospital. He later died from life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police have identified the other person involved. The investigation is ongoing.
Any information regarding this case, contact the Longview Police at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP (7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.