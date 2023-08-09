Police investigate shooting that killed man in Longview

According to the Longview Police Department, officers arrived on the scene of a domestic disturbance at a residence located in the 100 block of Houston Street.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Officials are investigating the death of man after responding to a shooting in Longview Tuesday night.

According to the Longview Police Department, officers arrived on the scene of a domestic disturbance at a residence located in the 100 block of Houston Street.

Officers found 22-year-old Keilan Jones with gunshot wounds. Officers said they performed CPR until EMS arrived to take Jones to a local hospital. He later died from life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police have identified the other person involved. The investigation is ongoing.