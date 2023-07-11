White Oak police investigating after woman found dead with gunshot wound inside home

The case is being treated as a homicide.

WHITE OAK, Texas — The White Oak Police Department is investigating after the body of a woman was found inside a home.

According to police, on Monday, officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of Larkspur, just off White Oak Rd., and found a 61-year-old woman dead with a an apparent gunshot wound.

If you have any information on this shooting please contact the WOPD and at (903) 759-0106 and ask for Investigator Ellis.