CBS19 EXCLUSIVE: Mother claims daughter was threatened by student with gun at Tyler High School

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler High student was taken into custody after school officials say the student brought a gun on campus.

A parent who has a daughter attending the high school claims the suspect threatened to use the gun on her child.

"He told her he's shoot her in the face,” Naqueria Polk, the mother of the female student said. "The fact that I feel like my daughter possibly couldn't walk through the door or somebody else on campus could have been killed, it got me really concerned.”

Polk’s daughter is a new student at Tyler High School and says the boy with the gun had been bothering her child for some time.

“He's been obsessed with her since she started school," Polk claimed. "She said the first day she started school, he would flirt with her or ask for a her phone number, she'd tell him no."

Polk says the suspect's actions would later lead to more concerning behavior.

“When he asked for a phone her number again, asking her to come to his house, she declined," Polk said. “He tells her well, I'll shoot you in the face. That's when he proceeds to take her pencil she reached for his backpack and

Polk says things escalated when she received an alarming text message from her daughter around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

“She said it's a guy, he's got a gun I saw in his backpack, I saw it and he got mad,” Polk said. “I said, 'who is this boy?' She's scared at this point she doesn't want him to know that she's telling on him and so at this point, I'm nervous.”

Polk says her daughter later gave the teacher an urgent hand-written note stating, “I’m in immediate danger.”

According to Polk, her daughter's teacher notified officials and four school officers were on campus within minutes of getting the report.

The school district sent a letter to parents notifying them about the incident that occurred later that evening.

CBS19 obtained the following statement from Tyler ISD:

"The student was taken into custody and is currently at the Smith County Juvenile Attention Center. The student will face punishment in line with the school district's student code of conduct, and the student could face charges brought by the Tyler ISD Police Department."

Polk says she did speak with the principal of Tyler High Wednesday morning and said there should be more security measures added on campus to prevent incidents like this.