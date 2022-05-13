Two Henderson residents arrested and accused of kidnapping a person for two days

Hernandez and Boyd were charged with the felony offenses of Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault, and Evading Arrest.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Two people were accused of holding a person against their will for 48 hours were arrested Wednesday in Rusk County.

Luiz Rocha Hernandez, 40, of Henderson and Christina Boyd, 34, of Henderson were charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, and evading arrest, according to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the Texas Bank located on US Highway 79, in Henderson, Rusk County. The reported victim in the case advised RCSO Investigators that the victim had been held against their will, physically assaulted, and extorted for two days.

A search warrant was served at a residence located on Rusk County 411D. Officers found and seized methamphetamine and body armor.

Hernandez and Boyd fled the scene when fled the scene and were arrested in a wooded area off of the county road 411D.

Additionally, they were charged with possession of a controlled substance in (Methamphetamine), and Hernandez received an additional felony charge of felon in possession of body armor.