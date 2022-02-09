DPS: Fugitives from Houston, San Antonio still on the run

A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information leading to their arrests.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has added two men to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List.

According to DPS, officials are searching for Paul Matthew Berry III, 56, of Houston, and Ruben Alvarado Castro, 40, of San Antonio.

Berry has been wanted since June 2021, when the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for a parole violation. The Harris County Sheriff's Office issued a warrant for his arrest for sexual assault of a child in July 2021.

In 1988, Berry was convicted of aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping with intent to violate or abuse the victim sexually after an incident with a 25-year-old woman. He was sentenced to 60 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison. In 2008, Berry was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and sentenced to 20 years in prison.. He was paroled in May 2019.

Berry stands 5'6 and weighs about 220 pounds. For more information on Berry, view his wanted bulletin.

Castro is affiliated with the Texas Mexican Mafia gang and has been wanted since May 2021 after violating parole which led to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for his arrest. Later that month the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office also issued a warrant for aggravated assault. In September 2021, the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office also issued a warrant for violating his probation.

In 2008, Castro was convicted of possession of a firearm after domestic abuse. He was sentenced in federal court to 80 months in prison with 36 months of supervised release, but his supervised release was revoked multiple times.

In 2017, Castro was released from prison. In 2019, he was sentenced to three years in a TDCJ prison for fraudulent use/possession of identifying information. Castro was also given six years of probation for unlawful possession of a firearm and three years of probation for possession of a controlled substance.