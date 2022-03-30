Six people arrested in Athens for aggravated kidnapping

A woman was allegedly brutally abused and kept captive against her will for a week in an Athens neighborhood.

ATHENS, Texas — Today, six individuals were arrested in Athens for aggravated kidnapping of a woman who investigators say was kept in a house on Waverly Way against her will.

Tortured with bruising on her body, burn marks on her chest, and the word “rape” buzzed on the back of her head.

"Luckily, we got the phone call that we needed yesterday to get her some help," Botie Hillhouse, Henderson County Sheriff said.

A call that authorities say ultimately saved this woman from further abuse.

"The Henderson county tactical team responded," Sheriff Hillhouse said. "Got everybody out of the house, detained everybody, and then conducted a search and we were able to find evidence inside the house that cooperated with her story."

According to the sheriff, the victim met her alleged captors online and moved-in with them last November.

But when she wanted to leave, they turned on her and held her against her will.

"To be honest with you, this is, you know, talking to the investigators that are working the case and the other agencies that responded along with us, it's not something that you see every day," Sheriff Hillhouse said.

The woman was taken to UT Health Emergency Room where she was treated and later released.

Sheriff Hillhouse wants to emphasize how important it is to stay alert for suspicious activity in your neighborhood.

"A patrolman can be driving through your neighborhood and see something that doesn't look suspicious to them," Sheriff Hillhouse said. "But, you are from the neighborhood. You know what's suspicious. Don't ever hesitate to call us. I rather you call us and we come out there to investigate and there's really nothing to it."