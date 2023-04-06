Tyler Police searches for suspect connected to Southside Park bathroom damages

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is searching for a suspect they believe is responsible for damaging the restrooms at Southside Park.
According to City of Tyler Police Department Facebook, the alleged suspect was caught on camera March 22 before the park's bathrooms were destroyed.
TPD said these bathrooms were also damaged in January but had been repaired.
If you recognize the person in the pictures, contact Detective Dickerson at (903)533-2088 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at (903)597-2833.