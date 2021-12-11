Bullard ISD, community provide gifts for 100 students

"Panther Angel Tree has made a great impact for families and students in need of support," said Ashlee Jones, Bullard ISD executive assistant to the superintendent.

BULLARD, Texas — Since 2015, the Bullard ISD Panther Angel Tree has been assisting students and families in need. Thanks to the support of other Bullard ISD parents, staff and community members, the program assisted 100 students this year.

According to Ashlee Jones, Bullard ISD executive assistant to the superintendent, the Panther Angel Tree has made a great impact for families and students in need of support during the holiday season.

“Our goal each year is for the Panther Angel Tree to benefit any family that may find themselves in need this holiday season,” she said. “Whether a family’s situation involves a recent job loss, a death in the family, a single-parent home, or any other type of situation that causes hardships, we want to help. The Panther Angel Tree is completely anonymous, and the children and family names are kept private.”

Over the years, students part of the tree referred as “Angels” have been adopted by church groups, businesses and organizations, school staff members, grandparents, district parents and Bullard residents.