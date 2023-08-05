After 2 failed attempts, Chapel Hill ISD's third school bond proposal finally passes

Superintendent Lamond Dean said the school district will allocate 113 million dollars in bonds for safety and learning improvements.

CHAPEL HILL, Texas —

Big changes are coming to Chapel Hill ISD after voters approved a $113.9 million bond package over the weekend.

Those improvements include a new junior high, a career technology center, a multipurpose facility, a transportation facility and classroom additions at both Wise and Jackson Elementary.

"We were kind of the underdogs when you think about it, we were the only campus in our district that really didn't have all the stuff like the other schools. So now we can be like matched with them, and that'll help out Chapel Hill a lot," said Reginal Mcgowan, 6th grade student at Kissam Intermediate School.

Superintendent Lamond Dean said the school district will use the 113 million dollars in bonds for safety and learning improvements.

"We are committed to ensuring that these funds are used effectively and efficiently to meet the needs of our students and our community," Dean said.

Among those needs, is improving the space for the band. Head band director, Jaylon Stewart said it will make a huge impact.

"We have about 180 students in our junior high band with three bands," Stewart said. "And so this will help out students to have more one on one instruction, full group instruction, and so that they can continue to do great things."

Stewart said with additional space and the resources at the new multi-purpose facility will have, it will put Chapel Hill in the same playing level as other districts.

"I think the new facility is gonna allow us to keep up with the other teams," said Isaac Mitchell, a 6th grade student at Kissam Intermediate School.

This is the third time the district has put a bond proposal on the ballot that was approved. The first two school bond proposals were voted down.

"For our community, after previous failed bonds, to commit their resources to the vision that we have for the district, it is so so incredibly heartfelt," Dean said.