LESSONS LEARNED: TISD proposes new curriculum instruction plans for 2020-2021 school year

TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD will provided additional resources for students for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year. During the Tyler ISD Board of Trustees meeting Monday night, board member discussed how curriculum will be implemented this fall.

"We're hoping that we have great partnerships, we anticipate that we will," Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction, Christi Hanson, said.

Starting this fall semester, students will have two instructional options: in-school instruction and digital instruction.

Through the district's Blended Learning and Digital Education program (BLADE), students and teachers can alternate between the two instructional options. The district's new program will include Canvas Learning Management System, something similar to a virtual classroom, electronic devices for staff and students and additional WiFi. Parents or students will be able to go to the district's parking lot to connect to WiFi.

"Tyler ISD is creating a 'Return to Learn' plan. as we know more, as we get more guidance from TEA and the CDC and other organizations," Hanson said.

Some TISD students can't afford to learn virtually and need to interact with educational leaders in person. Some children, starting from birth to three years of age require additional nutrition, health, education and parent involvement services. They require house visits and additional wrap around services provided by the government assistance program called, Head Start.

"They're in our program at four years old, unless they're a student with special needs early childhood, special education services, and then we take them three," Hanson said.

The Greater East Texas Community Action Program (GETCAP) will provide additional services for Smith County students under the age of 4. Then, those students will be able to transition to Tyler ISD's pre-K program and receive any additional Head Start services that are needed.

"Our hope is that we'll partner [with other Head Start services] so that we have smooth transition for students and that go from the other program into Tyler ISD and Head Start programs," she said.

These aren't the only additions for this upcoming school year. During the meeting, board members approved services provided by Next Step Community Solutions Mental Health Counseling services for middle and high school students.

As the pandemic compels school institutions to allow fluid environments for learning, Hanson says the district is committed to providing the necessary resources needed for every child.